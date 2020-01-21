Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edith Elizabeth Hofmann. View Sign Service Information McLaughlin Funeral Chapel 519 S Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-8000 Rosary 6:00 PM McLaughlin Funeral Chapel 519 S Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 View Map Visitation Following Services until 8 p.m Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 AM Sacred Heart Church Send Flowers Obituary



Edith Elizabeth Hofmann was born Aug. 24, 1925, the only daughter of the late Thomas Rex Gillespie and Jeanette Berg Gillespie. Edith married Donald Francis Hofmann in November of 1945. They lived and farmed in the Iowa City area until 1977 when they moved to Missouri where they continued to farm until 1995. Donald preceded her in death in June 2008.

In addition to her husband Donald, Edith was preceded in death by her brothers Burke Gillespie and Keith Gillespie, son Stephen, and two sons-in-law, Martin J. Tully and Curtis Wolkey.

Survivors include her sons Michael Hofmann, Gary Hofmann and Patrick Hofmann, and daughters Cheryl Tully, Marcia Hofmann, Nancy McCoy (Phil), Mary McMillian (George) and Carol Mason (Kevin), as well as many grand and great-grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Sacred Heart Church with Father Joe Corel officiating. Pallbearers will be Martin E. Tully, Ronald Hummer, Daniel Hummer, Christopher McCoy, Jeremy Evans, Timothy Wolkey, George W. McMillian and Matthew McMillian. Burial will be in Houstonia Cemetery. Prayers of the Rosary will begin at 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at McLaughlin Funeral Chapel with visitation to follow until 8 p.m.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the , in care of McLaughlin Funeral Chapel. For the complete obituary and to leave online condolences, please visit www.mclaughlinfuneralchapel.com.

