Edna L. Smith (1928 - 2019)
Service Information
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
First Baptist Church
Houstonia, MO
Obituary
MARSHALL - Edna L. Smith, 91, of rural Houstonia, MO, died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at The Living Center in Marshall.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Houstonia with Rev. Harold Nicks officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Sweet Springs.  Visitation will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home in Sweet Springs. Memorials are suggested to First Baptist Church of Houstonia or the . An online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Sept. 17, 2019
