Edward D. "Eddie" Hunter
SEDALIA - Edward D. "Eddie" Hunter, 70, of Sedalia, passed away Friday, September 4, 2020, at his home.
He was born May 19, 1950, in Sedalia, son of William E. and Mary Ellen (Weathers) Hunter. Eddie was married to Judy (Douglas) Hunter, who died in 1994.
Over a 30 year-career, Eddie worked at Coca-Cola, Jansen Mothers and Regal-Beloit. His hobbies included looking for aluminum cans, fishing and going places with his friend, Jim Hicks. He enjoyed watching Royals baseball and Chiefs football games as well as Westerns and Indians.
Surviving are two sisters, Linda Rowe and Lola Jane Leffler.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Dennis, Clarence, David and Robert Hunter; and a sister, Joann Schumaker.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Heckart Funeral Home with Pastor Marilyn Grechus officiating.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at the funeral home.
Eddie will be laid to rest next to his wife at Crown Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the donor's choice.

Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Sep. 7 to Sep. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Heckart Funeral Home
903 S. Ohio Ave
Sedalia, MO 65301
(660) 826-1750
