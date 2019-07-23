Guest Book View Sign Service Information Carson Funeral Home 1501 W. Lexington Ave. Independence , MO 64052 (816)-252-7900 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Carson Funeral Home 1501 W. Lexington Ave. Independence , MO 64052 View Map Service 11:00 AM Carson Funeral Home 1501 W. Lexington Ave. Independence , MO 64052 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

SEDALIA - Edward H. Manley, 93, of Sedalia, Mo, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Bothwell Regional Health Center in Sedalia.

Services will be 11 a.m., Friday, July 26, 2019, at the Carson-Speaks Chapel, 1501 W. Lexington Ave., Independence, MO 64052. Burial will follow in Mound Grove Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday evening at the chapel. Donations may be made to the Sedalia Area Literacy Council or to the Sedalia Community of Christ.

He was born December 28, 1925, in Independence, MO, to Earl J. and Erma Ruth (Wilcox) Manley. Edward graduated from Waller High School in Chicago, IL, in 1943 and later from Finley Engineering School in 1950. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy from June 1943 until June 1946. He was stationed in the Philippines aboard Floating Drydock ABSD-1 as an Electrician's Mate Third Class.

Edward built a home in Independence, MO, in the 1950s while working at Sheffield Steel (later Armco Steel) as a control systems repairman when electric furnaces control systems were transitioning to digital in 1962. He later built a home in Sedalia in the 1960s while working at Olin Conductors (later Alcan).

Edward had hobbies like gardening and music, but his drive was building and repairing just about anything. Edward didn't just build and repair things. As an example, in 1994, he worked with CWI (Cooperative Workshops Inc.) of Sedalia, MO. He designed and put together jigs that enabled the clients at the Children's Therapy Center to put together wooden chairs (cutting, sanding and assembling) which were then sold. So, Edward was instrumental in starting them into a mini-business. Edward was proud of his association with safety programs at Alcan in Sedalia.

Edward was married to Audrey Arlene (Albright) Manley on October 31, 1948, who preceded him in death on November 11, 1998. He later married Betty Lou (Champlin) Stone, who survives him of the home. Other survivors include; his sons, Jim (Kathy) Manley of Grain Valley, MO, John (Vanita) Manley of Sibley, MO, Mike Manley and Mark (Sharon) Manley all of Sedalia, MO, Larry Stone and David Stone both of Cadillac, MI; daughters, Karen (Bill) Ziskie of West Branch, MI and Sandy (John) Love of Roseville, MI; sisters, Joyce Thompson of Oak Grove, MO, Carolyn Kirksey and Grace Cowhick both of Independence, MO; a sister-in-law, Judith Deacon of Independence, MO; 19 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Ted Manley and George Manley, a grandson, Chris Manley, a great-granddaughter, Audrey Davidson and brothers-in-law, Bob Thompson and Nathan Kirksey.

