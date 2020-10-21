SEDALIA - Edward Leo Richards, 98, of Sedalia, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020, at his home.

He was born November 14, 1921, in Beaman, MO, a son of Ollie Edward and Iola Francis (Fischer) Richards. On August 15, 1946, in Sedalia, he married Anna Mae Wissman, who preceded him in death on March 1, 2003.

Leo honorably served in the United States Army Air Forces during WWII. He was a member of the United Methodist Church Celebration Center, Sedalia Moose Lodge 1494, Sedalia Rod & Gun Club, Sedalia VFW Post 2591, Missouri Cattlemen's Association and "The Liars' Club" at Papa Jake's Donut Shop. Throughout his life he served as master mechanic then sales rep at Bryant Motor Company, head groundskeeper at Sedalia Country Club, and operator at Pettis County Highway Department. Leo also assisted in various capacities for the Missouri State Fair for many, many years. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed fishing and hunting. In his younger years, Leo would enjoy coaching little league baseball teams.

Survivors include one granddaughter, Drew Richards of Springfield, MO; one grandson, Shawn Foster of Los Angeles, CA; a daughter-in-law, Suzanne Richards of Springfield, MO; one sister, Patricia Weir of Sedalia; one brother, Dean Richards of Richmond, MO; a very special friend, Ruth Dove; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to both of his parents and his wife Leo was preceded in death by one son, Ronald L. Richards; two brothers, Loy Richards and Loell Howard Richards.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until service time on Friday, October 23, 2020, at Heckart Funeral Home in Sedalia.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home with Rev. Jim Downing officiating.

Burial will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery with full military honors provided by the Sedalia VFW Post 2591.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Sedalia Moose Lodge 1494.

