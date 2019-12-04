Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edwin Leonel Escobar. View Sign Service Information Rea Funeral Chapel 1001 S. Limit Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-4732 Send Flowers Obituary

ST. LOUIS - Edwin Leonel Escobar, 60, of Sedalia, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO.

He was born on December 22, 1958, in Jalapa, Guatemala, the son of Eugenio and Adriana (Avila) Escobar who survive in Guatemala.

On February 14, 1998, in Lakeview, OR, he was united in marriage to Janet Catherine Mathieu, who survives of the home.

Edwin worked as a welder at Maxion Wheels for sixteen years until he became ill. He was an avid coin collector. Edwin enjoyed going fishing, riding his motorcycle and especially loved spending time with his family and friends.

In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by three daughters of Guatemala; a sister, Eva and her husband Luiz, of Eugene, OR; four brothers, Carlos and his wife Alma of Palm Springs, CA, Tonny Escobar, Elder Escobar, and Julio Escobar all of Guatemala; and three grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Martin and Vinicio Escobar.

A Celebration of Life gathering of family and friends will be held from 2 until 3:30 p.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Rea Funeral Chapel, Sedalia.

