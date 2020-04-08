Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eileen Emma Brandes. View Sign Service Information FOX FUNERAL HOME, INC - COLE CAMP 302 E Butterfield Trail Cole Camp , MO 65325 (660)-668-4425 Viewing 1:00 PM Holy Cross Lutheran Church near Cole Camp , MO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

COLE CAMP - Eileen Emma Brandes, 77, of Cole Camp, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Care Center, Cole Camp.

She was born on May 13, 1942, in Sedalia, Missouri, a daughter of Erwin Elmer and Nora Emma (Holtzen) Grother.

Her parents owned and operated the General Store in Mora and also lived in the back of the store. Since her father was drafted during World War II, she was three years old before the two ever met.

While living in Mora, she attended Mora School. Later, they moved to a farm near Lake Creek, where she grew up helping on the farm and attended Lake Creek School and was a charter member of the Lake Creek Lamplighters 4H Club. She also attended Trinity Lutheran School and was confirmed on March 25, 1956, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cole Camp and graduated from Cole Camp High School in 1960.

On May 14, 1961, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church near Cole Camp by Rev. Oscar J. Heimsoth, she was united in marriage to Melvin John Brandes. After her marriage, they moved to the Brandes farm and this union was blessed with three children, Russell Dean, Allen, and Connie.

She helped on the farm and was a bookkeeper and checker for the MFA Producers Exchange in Cole Camp and worked as the city clerk for the City of Cole Camp for many years, retiring in 2010. Eileen was a lifetime member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church, where she was baptized on May 31, 1942, and was active in the ladies aid, couples club, altar guild, and choir. She enjoyed gardening, quilting, having lunch and playing cards with her friends, watching her grandkids play sports, and volunteering at the Cole Camp Museum.

She is survived by her daughter, Connie Harms and her husband Kevin of Mora; her son, Allen Brandes and his wife Katy of Springfield; her sister, Lucille Johnson and her husband Charles of Blue Springs; and three grandchildren, Kaden Harms, Kyla Harms, and Atticus Brandes.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Erwin and Nora Grother, her husband, Melvin Brandes, and her son, Russell Dean Brandes.

Viewing will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 10, 2020, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church near Cole Camp with burial to follow in Holy Cross Lutheran Cemetery near Cole Camp with Pastor Tyler Poppen officiating.

The family suggests memorial contributions be given to Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Holy Cross Cemetery, or Cole Camp Museum in care of the Fox Funeral Home, Cole Camp.

Pallbearers will be Katy Brandes, Kevin Harms, Kaden Harms, Atticus Brandes, Easton Winans, Scott Brandes, and Jason Winans. Honorary pallbearers will be Kyla Harms, Emily Johnson, Sarah Johnson, Angie Brandes, Gayle Winans, Ashlyn Winans, Brandon Cooper, Brock Cooper, and McKinlee Brandes. COLE CAMP - Eileen Emma Brandes, 77, of Cole Camp, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Care Center, Cole Camp.She was born on May 13, 1942, in Sedalia, Missouri, a daughter of Erwin Elmer and Nora Emma (Holtzen) Grother.Her parents owned and operated the General Store in Mora and also lived in the back of the store. Since her father was drafted during World War II, she was three years old before the two ever met.While living in Mora, she attended Mora School. Later, they moved to a farm near Lake Creek, where she grew up helping on the farm and attended Lake Creek School and was a charter member of the Lake Creek Lamplighters 4H Club. She also attended Trinity Lutheran School and was confirmed on March 25, 1956, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cole Camp and graduated from Cole Camp High School in 1960.On May 14, 1961, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church near Cole Camp by Rev. Oscar J. Heimsoth, she was united in marriage to Melvin John Brandes. After her marriage, they moved to the Brandes farm and this union was blessed with three children, Russell Dean, Allen, and Connie.She helped on the farm and was a bookkeeper and checker for the MFA Producers Exchange in Cole Camp and worked as the city clerk for the City of Cole Camp for many years, retiring in 2010. Eileen was a lifetime member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church, where she was baptized on May 31, 1942, and was active in the ladies aid, couples club, altar guild, and choir. She enjoyed gardening, quilting, having lunch and playing cards with her friends, watching her grandkids play sports, and volunteering at the Cole Camp Museum.She is survived by her daughter, Connie Harms and her husband Kevin of Mora; her son, Allen Brandes and his wife Katy of Springfield; her sister, Lucille Johnson and her husband Charles of Blue Springs; and three grandchildren, Kaden Harms, Kyla Harms, and Atticus Brandes.She was preceded in death by her parents, Erwin and Nora Grother, her husband, Melvin Brandes, and her son, Russell Dean Brandes.Viewing will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 10, 2020, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church near Cole Camp with burial to follow in Holy Cross Lutheran Cemetery near Cole Camp with Pastor Tyler Poppen officiating.The family suggests memorial contributions be given to Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Holy Cross Cemetery, or Cole Camp Museum in care of the Fox Funeral Home, Cole Camp.Pallbearers will be Katy Brandes, Kevin Harms, Kaden Harms, Atticus Brandes, Easton Winans, Scott Brandes, and Jason Winans. Honorary pallbearers will be Kyla Harms, Emily Johnson, Sarah Johnson, Angie Brandes, Gayle Winans, Ashlyn Winans, Brandon Cooper, Brock Cooper, and McKinlee Brandes. Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Apr. 9, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for SedaliaDemocrat.com Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close