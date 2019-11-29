Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eleanor Catherine "Mickey" Siron. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

VERO BEACH, Fla. - Eleanor Catherine "Mickey" Siron, 75, Vero Beach, FL, died Nov. 24, 2019, at a family residence in Fort Myers, FL.

She was born in 1944 in Albany, NY. She was raised in Albany and moved to Sedalia, MO, where she raised her family and worked as a bartender at the Holiday Inn and later as a team member at Walmart. She, and her late husband of 53 years, Kenneth C. Siron, retired in 1995 and moved to Vero Beach, FL. She was a graduate of Albany High School, Albany, NY.

She is survived by her son, Ed Legere, Fort Myers, FL, her step-daughter, Shandi Carline, Palm City, FL, her sister Audrey Tarullo, Schenectady, NY, sister-in-law Ruth Ann Stout, Overbrook, KS, three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband Kenneth C. Siron, Vero Beach, FL, her sister Marilyn Brown, Albany, NY and her parents Euzeb C. Charlebois (Wood) and Anna Marie Helou, Albany, NY.

Mickey will be missed deeply by all who knew her, and Mother Nature will for sure shed tears as Mickey spent her whole life loving, caring for and protecting all of her little creatures. VERO BEACH, Fla. - Eleanor Catherine "Mickey" Siron, 75, Vero Beach, FL, died Nov. 24, 2019, at a family residence in Fort Myers, FL.She was born in 1944 in Albany, NY. She was raised in Albany and moved to Sedalia, MO, where she raised her family and worked as a bartender at the Holiday Inn and later as a team member at Walmart. She, and her late husband of 53 years, Kenneth C. Siron, retired in 1995 and moved to Vero Beach, FL. She was a graduate of Albany High School, Albany, NY.She is survived by her son, Ed Legere, Fort Myers, FL, her step-daughter, Shandi Carline, Palm City, FL, her sister Audrey Tarullo, Schenectady, NY, sister-in-law Ruth Ann Stout, Overbrook, KS, three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews.She was predeceased by her husband Kenneth C. Siron, Vero Beach, FL, her sister Marilyn Brown, Albany, NY and her parents Euzeb C. Charlebois (Wood) and Anna Marie Helou, Albany, NY.Mickey will be missed deeply by all who knew her, and Mother Nature will for sure shed tears as Mickey spent her whole life loving, caring for and protecting all of her little creatures. Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Nov. 30, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for SedaliaDemocrat.com Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close