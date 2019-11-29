VERO BEACH, Fla. - Eleanor Catherine "Mickey" Siron, 75, Vero Beach, FL, died Nov. 24, 2019, at a family residence in Fort Myers, FL.
She was born in 1944 in Albany, NY. She was raised in Albany and moved to Sedalia, MO, where she raised her family and worked as a bartender at the Holiday Inn and later as a team member at Walmart. She, and her late husband of 53 years, Kenneth C. Siron, retired in 1995 and moved to Vero Beach, FL. She was a graduate of Albany High School, Albany, NY.
She is survived by her son, Ed Legere, Fort Myers, FL, her step-daughter, Shandi Carline, Palm City, FL, her sister Audrey Tarullo, Schenectady, NY, sister-in-law Ruth Ann Stout, Overbrook, KS, three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband Kenneth C. Siron, Vero Beach, FL, her sister Marilyn Brown, Albany, NY and her parents Euzeb C. Charlebois (Wood) and Anna Marie Helou, Albany, NY.
Mickey will be missed deeply by all who knew her, and Mother Nature will for sure shed tears as Mickey spent her whole life loving, caring for and protecting all of her little creatures.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Nov. 30, 2019