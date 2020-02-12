Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Anne Meyer. View Sign Service Information McLaughlin Funeral Chapel 519 S Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-8000 Send Flowers Obituary

COLUMBIA - Elizabeth Anne Meyer, 80, of Sedalia, died Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia.

Born March 31, 1939, in Paris, MO, she was a daughter of the late David and Mary Catherine Kelly Mitchell. On November 5, 1960, in Paris, MO, she married Marvin Dale Meyer, who survives of the home.

She is also survived by a daughter, Linda Elliott of Odessa, MO; two sons, Gary Meyer (Lisa) of Sedalia and David Meyer of Columbia, MO; four grandchildren, Hannah Ashley (Curtis) of California, MO, Clayton Meyer of Sedalia, and Trenton and Kennedy Elliott of Odessa; six siblings, Robert Mitchell (Mary Beth) of Paris, MO, Rita Poetz (Marty) of Pacific, MO, David Mitchell (Nordra) of Alamogordo, NM, Dennis Mitchell (Donna) White Oak, GA, Larry Mitchell (Donna) of Shelbina and Charlie Mitchell (Mary Sue) of Perry, MO.

She was also preceded in death by a son-in-law, Mike Elliott.

Elizabeth was raised and educated in Paris and was a 1957 graduate of Paris High School. She attended Missouri Valley College where she received her degree in education. Her career was spent teaching at St. Joseph's in Salisbury, St. Mary's in Glasgow and Sacred Heart in Sedalia. She loved to sew and made many quilts in her lifetime. She enjoyed attending the Alpha Delta Kappa Retired Teacher's meetings. She was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Sedalia and attended services at Sacred Heart.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Sacred Heart Church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Prayers of the Rosary will begin at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at McLaughlin Funeral Chapel with visitation to follow from 6 to 7 p.m.

