Service Information Heckart Funeral Home 903 S. Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-1750

SEDALIA - Our precious angel, Elizabeth Lorenea Averbeck, passed away at her family home.

She lived with her childhood sweetheart and best friend, Lee Rowlette, for 20 years in his home. He gave excellent, loving care and they were always together. She enjoyed auctions, bingo, fishing, eating out, and her sweet little dogs. She loved spending time with her family and friends. She and her cousin Debbie Lange made lots of special memories together as did her sister, Connie, Lee Rowlette, Rosie Rowlette, Cindy Bergman, and Ricky Pummill.

She is survived by her daughter Melissa Miller and grandchildren Mina, Ryan, Benjamin, and Tiffany; also, stepdaughter, Christina Daves and grandchildren, Joe, Megan and Austin; a brother, Robert Jones; two sisters, Connie Jones Schlup and Shirley Griffiths and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Junior Jones; mother, Betty Jones Paul; and stepfather, Robert Paul.

She and Lee Rowlette were active visitors at Liberty Life Church. Their pastor, Gary Smith, was very comforting and loving with his visits during Elizabeth's last days. We would like to express our heartfelt thanks for his care and the beautiful flowers sent from their church family. We would like to also express a heartfelt thanks to Benton County Hospice and the loving care they provided for us in Elizabeth's final days.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

