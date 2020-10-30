1/
Ella Marie Mehrens
LINCOLN - Ella Marie Mehrens, 82, of Lincoln, died Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at the Lincoln Community Care Center in Lincoln.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church. Interment will follow the funeral at the Immanuel Cemetery. Viewing will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at the Davis-Miller Funeral Home in Lincoln. Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Miller Funeral Home.

Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
Davis-Miller Funeral Home - Lincoln
119 W. Main Street
Warsaw, MO 65338
(660) 547-3327
