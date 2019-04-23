Service Information Rea Funeral Chapel 1001 S. Limit Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-4732 Obituary Print Ellen Marie Knox | Visit Guest Book

COLE CAMP - Ellen Marie Knox, 75, of Sedalia, MO, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Good Samaritan Care Center in Cole Camp, MO. She was born on February 3, 1944, in Sedalia, the daughter of Francis and Veneetie (Hays) Adams, who preceded her in death.

On May 6, 1961, in Harrison, AR, she was united in marriage to Lew Curt Knox, who resides in the home.

Ellen was a waitress at several restaurants in Sedalia including the Coffee Pot Cafe and Pacific Cafe. She worked as a dietary aide at Bothwell Hospital from 1974 until 1993 in Sedalia. In 1994 she and Curt sold their home and took off for the open road in their RV. They traveled state to state until 2002 returning to make their home in Sedalia to be with family.

During Ellen's younger years she was a stay at home mom and was very involved in her children's school activities. She was a room mother every year and involved in all of the PTA fundraisers. She loved spending time with her grandchildren who were the light of her life. Ellen was a superb cook. Meal times always included family, friends, and sometimes even strangers.

Besides her husband of fifty-eight years, survivors include two daughters, Cynthia Coffey and Brenda Countryman, both of Sedalia; a brother, Frank Adams of Sedalia and a sister, Margaret Vaughn of Lyman, SC; and four grandchildren, Renee Cusick, Crista Coffey, Rhapsody Coffey, and Dalton Coffey (Fiance, Shelby).

Besides her parents and stepfather Hollie King, she was preceded in death by her brother, Lawrence Adams.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m., Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Rea Funeral Chapel, Sedalia, MO, with Pastor Ed Spencer officiating.

Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the funeral chapel.

Burial will be at 9 a.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Highland Sacred Gardens, Sedalia, MO.

Memorial contributions may be made to Good Samaritan Care Center or to Benton County Hospice in care of Rea Funeral Chapel. COLE CAMP - Ellen Marie Knox, 75, of Sedalia, MO, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Good Samaritan Care Center in Cole Camp, MO. She was born on February 3, 1944, in Sedalia, the daughter of Francis and Veneetie (Hays) Adams, who preceded her in death.On May 6, 1961, in Harrison, AR, she was united in marriage to Lew Curt Knox, who resides in the home.Ellen was a waitress at several restaurants in Sedalia including the Coffee Pot Cafe and Pacific Cafe. She worked as a dietary aide at Bothwell Hospital from 1974 until 1993 in Sedalia. In 1994 she and Curt sold their home and took off for the open road in their RV. They traveled state to state until 2002 returning to make their home in Sedalia to be with family.During Ellen's younger years she was a stay at home mom and was very involved in her children's school activities. She was a room mother every year and involved in all of the PTA fundraisers. She loved spending time with her grandchildren who were the light of her life. Ellen was a superb cook. Meal times always included family, friends, and sometimes even strangers.Besides her husband of fifty-eight years, survivors include two daughters, Cynthia Coffey and Brenda Countryman, both of Sedalia; a brother, Frank Adams of Sedalia and a sister, Margaret Vaughn of Lyman, SC; and four grandchildren, Renee Cusick, Crista Coffey, Rhapsody Coffey, and Dalton Coffey (Fiance, Shelby).Besides her parents and stepfather Hollie King, she was preceded in death by her brother, Lawrence Adams.Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m., Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Rea Funeral Chapel, Sedalia, MO, with Pastor Ed Spencer officiating.Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the funeral chapel.Burial will be at 9 a.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Highland Sacred Gardens, Sedalia, MO.Memorial contributions may be made to Good Samaritan Care Center or to Benton County Hospice in care of Rea Funeral Chapel. Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Apr. 24, 2019

Share with Others Return to Today's Obituaries for SedaliaDemocrat.com Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close