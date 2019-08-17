Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ellis R. Moore. View Sign Service Information Speaks Suburban Chapel 18020 E. 39th St. S Independence , MO 64055 (816)-373-3600 Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM Ascension Lutheran Church 4900 Blue Ridge Boulevard Kansas City , MO View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Ascension Lutheran Church 4900 Blue Ridge Boulevard Kansas City , MO View Map Graveside service 2:30 PM Crown Hill Cemetery Sedalia , MO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

RAYTOWN - Ellis R. Moore, 91, of Raytown, MO, died peacefully at home on August 15, 2019.

He was born December 20, 1927, in Sedalia, MO the son of Ellis R. Sr. and Clara M. (Schroeder) Moore. He was baptized and confirmed into his faith at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Sedalia. He was educated in Sedalia and graduated from Smith-Cotton High School in 1945. During WWII, he enlisted in the U.S. Army. After spending time in the Philippines, he was discharged as a T/4 (Sergeant).

Ellis went to work for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company in 1947 and after 39 plus years of service, retired as a manager in 1986. He is a lifetime member of the Telephone Pioneers of America and honorary Warrior in the Tribe of Mic-O-Say. He was a past member of the Marshall Kiwanis Club, Swope Park Optimist Club and the Boy Scouts of America. He was recognized by the BSA Heart of America Council with the Silver Acorn and the Award of Merit. Boy Scouts of America Troop 469 honored Ellis with a membership to their Scouting Roll of Honor.

At St. Paul's Lutheran Church, on February 4, 1949, he was married by the Rev. Walter F. Strickert, to Virginia Jean Biery (who survives).

He was a charter member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Sedalia. He was a member of Ascension Lutheran Church, KCMO, and in the past years held several church positions. He was an ardent supporter of Heit's Point Lutheran Ministries, located 12 miles SE of Lincoln, MO. He served as a member on several boards and committees over the years. He used his many skills and talents to support the Heit's Point mission in any way possible, and inspired many others to do the same. He was recognized on several occasions for his service and dedication to the ministry.

Survivors include five daughters, Cynthia Hein (Bob) Parkersburg, West Virginia; Teresa Wright (Jeff), Sedalia, MO; Diana Pumphrey (Gary) Blue Springs, MO; Jeannine Raveill (John Patrick) Blue Springs, MO; Lora Rodina (Kent) Springfield, MO; and one son, Patrick Moore (Tina) Lawson, MO; plus eight grandchildren, two step-grandchildren and five step-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Frances L. Moore and H. Joann Moore of Sedalia.

Visitation will be 9:00–10:00 AM on August 19, 2019, at Ascension Lutheran Church; 4900 Blue Ridge Boulevard, Kansas City, MO. Funeral service follows at 10 a.m. with Pastor Scott Lemmerman, officiating. Graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. at Crown Hill Cemetery at Sedalia, MO.

Pallbearers will be son-in-laws John Patrick Raveill and Jeff Wright, alongside grandsons Sam Moore, Cameron Pumphrey, Jared Pumphrey, and Ethan Rodina. Honorary pallbearers are Bob Hein, Gary Pumphrey and Kent Rodina.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Ascension Lutheran Church or Heit's Point Lutheran Ministries. Online condolences may be expressed at

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel (816) 373-3600. RAYTOWN - Ellis R. Moore, 91, of Raytown, MO, died peacefully at home on August 15, 2019.He was born December 20, 1927, in Sedalia, MO the son of Ellis R. Sr. and Clara M. (Schroeder) Moore. He was baptized and confirmed into his faith at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Sedalia. He was educated in Sedalia and graduated from Smith-Cotton High School in 1945. During WWII, he enlisted in the U.S. Army. After spending time in the Philippines, he was discharged as a T/4 (Sergeant).Ellis went to work for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company in 1947 and after 39 plus years of service, retired as a manager in 1986. He is a lifetime member of the Telephone Pioneers of America and honorary Warrior in the Tribe of Mic-O-Say. He was a past member of the Marshall Kiwanis Club, Swope Park Optimist Club and the Boy Scouts of America. He was recognized by the BSA Heart of America Council with the Silver Acorn and the Award of Merit. Boy Scouts of America Troop 469 honored Ellis with a membership to their Scouting Roll of Honor.At St. Paul's Lutheran Church, on February 4, 1949, he was married by the Rev. Walter F. Strickert, to Virginia Jean Biery (who survives).He was a charter member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Sedalia. He was a member of Ascension Lutheran Church, KCMO, and in the past years held several church positions. He was an ardent supporter of Heit's Point Lutheran Ministries, located 12 miles SE of Lincoln, MO. He served as a member on several boards and committees over the years. He used his many skills and talents to support the Heit's Point mission in any way possible, and inspired many others to do the same. He was recognized on several occasions for his service and dedication to the ministry.Survivors include five daughters, Cynthia Hein (Bob) Parkersburg, West Virginia; Teresa Wright (Jeff), Sedalia, MO; Diana Pumphrey (Gary) Blue Springs, MO; Jeannine Raveill (John Patrick) Blue Springs, MO; Lora Rodina (Kent) Springfield, MO; and one son, Patrick Moore (Tina) Lawson, MO; plus eight grandchildren, two step-grandchildren and five step-great-grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Frances L. Moore and H. Joann Moore of Sedalia.Visitation will be 9:00–10:00 AM on August 19, 2019, at Ascension Lutheran Church; 4900 Blue Ridge Boulevard, Kansas City, MO. Funeral service follows at 10 a.m. with Pastor Scott Lemmerman, officiating. Graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. at Crown Hill Cemetery at Sedalia, MO.Pallbearers will be son-in-laws John Patrick Raveill and Jeff Wright, alongside grandsons Sam Moore, Cameron Pumphrey, Jared Pumphrey, and Ethan Rodina. Honorary pallbearers are Bob Hein, Gary Pumphrey and Kent Rodina.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Ascension Lutheran Church or Heit's Point Lutheran Ministries. Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel (816) 373-3600. Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Aug. 18, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for SedaliaDemocrat.com Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close