Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elmo Henry Boatright. View Sign Service Information FOX FUNERAL HOME, INC - COLE CAMP 302 E Butterfield Trail P.O. Box 37 Cole Camp , MO 65325 (660)-668-4425 Send Flowers Obituary

COLUMBIA - Elmo Henry Boatright, 82, of Fayette, died Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at University of Missouri Hospital, Columbia.

He was born on July 13, 1936, in Cole Camp, Missouri, the second child of W.H. and Emma (Ficken) Boatright.

Elmo spent his youth with his parents in Cole Camp, and at the age of 18, entered the Nevada State School and Hospital in Nevada, Missouri. On July 6, 1983, Leon Stelling, a childhood friend, was appointed his guardian and remained so until Elmo's death. He moved to the Phillips Group Home, later known as the Braun Home, in Fayette, Missouri, in September of 1985 and lived there until March of 2015, when his health required his admission into Fayette Caring Center, where he lived until his death.

Elmo was a child of God and loved his Lord Jesus. He was Baptized at the United Lutheran Church in Cole Camp on January 11, 1957. While living in Fayette, he attended the First Christian Church and was faithfully cared for by its members.

He loved to watch John Wayne movies and to sing, as he knew many religious and Western songs by heart.

He is survived by his nephew, Mark Jones and his wife, Vicky, of Warsaw, his niece, Karen Zimmerschied and her husband, Mark, of Sedalia, his niece, Julie Bailey and her husband, Brough, of Sedalia, and six great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, W.H. and Emma Boatright, his sister, Jewell Boatright Jones and her husband Ralph Jones.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Fox Funeral Home, Cole Camp, with Rev. Jason Veale officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Cemetery, Cole Camp.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the funeral home.

The family suggests memorial contributions be given to First Christian Church in Fayette or United Lutheran Church in Cole Camp in care of the Fox Funeral Home, Cole Camp.

Pallbearers will be Mark Jones, Mark Zimmerschied, Brough Bailey, Leon Stelling, Larry Stelling, and Vernon Stelling. Honorary pallbearers will be Julia Bailey and Karen Zimmerschied. COLUMBIA - Elmo Henry Boatright, 82, of Fayette, died Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at University of Missouri Hospital, Columbia.He was born on July 13, 1936, in Cole Camp, Missouri, the second child of W.H. and Emma (Ficken) Boatright.Elmo spent his youth with his parents in Cole Camp, and at the age of 18, entered the Nevada State School and Hospital in Nevada, Missouri. On July 6, 1983, Leon Stelling, a childhood friend, was appointed his guardian and remained so until Elmo's death. He moved to the Phillips Group Home, later known as the Braun Home, in Fayette, Missouri, in September of 1985 and lived there until March of 2015, when his health required his admission into Fayette Caring Center, where he lived until his death.Elmo was a child of God and loved his Lord Jesus. He was Baptized at the United Lutheran Church in Cole Camp on January 11, 1957. While living in Fayette, he attended the First Christian Church and was faithfully cared for by its members.He loved to watch John Wayne movies and to sing, as he knew many religious and Western songs by heart.He is survived by his nephew, Mark Jones and his wife, Vicky, of Warsaw, his niece, Karen Zimmerschied and her husband, Mark, of Sedalia, his niece, Julie Bailey and her husband, Brough, of Sedalia, and six great-nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents, W.H. and Emma Boatright, his sister, Jewell Boatright Jones and her husband Ralph Jones.Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Fox Funeral Home, Cole Camp, with Rev. Jason Veale officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Cemetery, Cole Camp.The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the funeral home.The family suggests memorial contributions be given to First Christian Church in Fayette or United Lutheran Church in Cole Camp in care of the Fox Funeral Home, Cole Camp.Pallbearers will be Mark Jones, Mark Zimmerschied, Brough Bailey, Leon Stelling, Larry Stelling, and Vernon Stelling. Honorary pallbearers will be Julia Bailey and Karen Zimmerschied. Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on May 18, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for SedaliaDemocrat.com Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close