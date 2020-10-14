SEDALIA - Eloise Anderson, 99, of Sedalia, died Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at Fair View Nursing Home.

She was born April 22, 1921, in Sedalia, a daughter of the late Albert Johnson and Lillian (Watson) Rose. In 1955 she married Herbert Anderson, who preceded her in death.

Mrs. Anderson was raised and educated in Sedalia. She was a graduate of Smith-Cotton High School and attended the Central Business College. Eloise worked as a switchboard operator for Adco in Sedalia for 34 years, retiring in 1986. She enjoyed bowling, playing cards, spending time with her friends and traveling. She was a member of Epworth United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her son, Sterling Howard of Sedalia.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Crown Hill Cemetery with the Rev. Calvin Pritchard officiating.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Epworth United Methodist Church in care of McLaughlin Funeral Chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store