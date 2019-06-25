SedaliaDemocrat.com

Elza Lee Walker Sr.

SEDALIA - Elza Lee Walker Sr., 76, of Sedalia, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center.
He was born September 7, 1942, in Flat Hollow, KY, a son of Robert and Mary (Simmons) Walker. On December 3, 2006, in Sedalia, MO, he married Gail A. Morrison who survives of the home.
Elza honorably served in the United States Army. He worked as a County Fair Pitchman for many years.
In addition to his wife survivors include one son, Elza Lee Walker Jr.; one daughter Shanda Walker; seven nieces and nephews and 3 great-nieces and nephews.
Elza was preceded in death by both of his parents and one sister, Donna Rogers.
Services will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Crossroads Hospice and may be left in the care of the funeral home.
Cremation arrangements are in the care of Heckart Funeral Home in Sedalia.
