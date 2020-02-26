SEDALIA - Emma Carline Robertson, 88, of Sedalia, MO, passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at her home surrounded by family.
Carline was born on Sept. 3, 1931, in Windsor, MO, a daughter of Emmett Carl and Dorothy Maxine (Farris) Box. She was united in marriage in 1948 to Lloyd Lawrence Robertson who preceded her in death in 2002.
As a young child, her family moved to Kansas City, MO, where she attended schools. She was a member of Maplewood Christian Church in Sedalia. Carline enjoyed playing cards, spending time going to plays, having lunch, and shopping with her close friends.
Surviving are her two devoted children, Connie Arnest and Matt Robertson (Glenda) all of Sedalia, MO, two grandchildren, Chad Arnest (Jennifer) and Sarah Jackson (Steve); five great-grandchildren, Jacob, Lauren, Connor, Logan and Emma; one brother, Bill Box (Carol); several nieces and nephews; and a dear faithful friend, her cousin, Rosalie Edwards.
In addition to both of her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by one sister, Maxine Hinsley.
Private family services will be held for Carline at a later date.
Inurnment will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Scleroderma Foundation and may be left in the care of Heckart Funeral Home.
The family of Carline Robertson would like to especially thank Dr. Kenneth Azan for his many years of care and more recently Crossroads Hospice for the care they have provided.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Feb. 27, 2020