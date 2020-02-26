Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emma Carline Robertson. View Sign Service Information Heckart Funeral Home 903 S. Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-1750 Send Flowers Obituary

SEDALIA - Emma Carline Robertson, 88, of Sedalia, MO, passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at her home surrounded by family.

Carline was born on Sept. 3, 1931, in Windsor, MO, a daughter of Emmett Carl and Dorothy Maxine (Farris) Box. She was united in marriage in 1948 to Lloyd Lawrence Robertson who preceded her in death in 2002.

As a young child, her family moved to Kansas City, MO, where she attended schools. She was a member of Maplewood Christian Church in Sedalia. Carline enjoyed playing cards, spending time going to plays, having lunch, and shopping with her close friends.

Surviving are her two devoted children, Connie Arnest and Matt Robertson (Glenda) all of Sedalia, MO, two grandchildren, Chad Arnest (Jennifer) and Sarah Jackson (Steve); five great-grandchildren, Jacob, Lauren, Connor, Logan and Emma; one brother, Bill Box (Carol); several nieces and nephews; and a dear faithful friend, her cousin, Rosalie Edwards.

In addition to both of her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by one sister, Maxine Hinsley.

Private family services will be held for Carline at a later date.

Inurnment will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Scleroderma Foundation and may be left in the care of Heckart Funeral Home.

The family of Carline Robertson would like to especially thank Dr. Kenneth Azan for his many years of care and more recently Crossroads Hospice for the care they have provided. SEDALIA - Emma Carline Robertson, 88, of Sedalia, MO, passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at her home surrounded by family.Carline was born on Sept. 3, 1931, in Windsor, MO, a daughter of Emmett Carl and Dorothy Maxine (Farris) Box. She was united in marriage in 1948 to Lloyd Lawrence Robertson who preceded her in death in 2002.As a young child, her family moved to Kansas City, MO, where she attended schools. She was a member of Maplewood Christian Church in Sedalia. Carline enjoyed playing cards, spending time going to plays, having lunch, and shopping with her close friends.Surviving are her two devoted children, Connie Arnest and Matt Robertson (Glenda) all of Sedalia, MO, two grandchildren, Chad Arnest (Jennifer) and Sarah Jackson (Steve); five great-grandchildren, Jacob, Lauren, Connor, Logan and Emma; one brother, Bill Box (Carol); several nieces and nephews; and a dear faithful friend, her cousin, Rosalie Edwards.In addition to both of her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by one sister, Maxine Hinsley.Private family services will be held for Carline at a later date.Inurnment will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery.Memorial contributions are suggested to the Scleroderma Foundation and may be left in the care of Heckart Funeral Home.The family of Carline Robertson would like to especially thank Dr. Kenneth Azan for his many years of care and more recently Crossroads Hospice for the care they have provided. Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Feb. 27, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for SedaliaDemocrat.com Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close