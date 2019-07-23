SedaliaDemocrat.com

Emmanuel Rae Hamilton

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emmanuel Rae Hamilton.
Service Information
McLaughlin Funeral Chapel
519 S Ohio Ave
Sedalia, MO
65301
(660)-826-8000
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
McLaughlin Funeral Chapel
519 S Ohio Ave
Sedalia, MO 65301
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
McLaughlin Funeral Chapel
519 S Ohio Ave
Sedalia, MO 65301
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

LEE'S SUMMIT - Emmanuel Rae Hamilton, 55, of Lee's Summit, formerly of Sedalia, died Monday, July 22, 2019, at Lee's Summit Pointe Health & Rehabilitation.
He was born October 26, 1963, in Lumberton, NC, a son of James H. Ford and Rosa Lee Hamilton.
He is survived by two sisters, Helen Ford of Sedalia and Mary L. Hamilton of Sandersville, GA; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at McLaughlin Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Robert Sisney officiating. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on July 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.