LEE'S SUMMIT - Emmanuel Rae Hamilton, 55, of Lee's Summit, formerly of Sedalia, died Monday, July 22, 2019, at Lee's Summit Pointe Health & Rehabilitation.
He was born October 26, 1963, in Lumberton, NC, a son of James H. Ford and Rosa Lee Hamilton.
He is survived by two sisters, Helen Ford of Sedalia and Mary L. Hamilton of Sandersville, GA; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at McLaughlin Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Robert Sisney officiating. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on July 24, 2019