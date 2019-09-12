Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emogene (Morely) White. View Sign Service Information Hadley Funeral Home 405 East Benton Windsor , MO 65360 (660)-647-2125 Send Flowers Obituary



She was born September 8, 1919, in Pettis County, Mo., near Windsor, the daughter of James Milton Mullins and Lydia Elizabeth (Hughes) Mullins. In 1939, in Green Ridge, Mo., she married Willis Donald Morley and he preceded her in death on March 6, 1979. She then married Jim White and he also preceded her in death.

Emogene worked at the International Shoe Factory in Windsor for 15 years. She also cleaned houses and then did babysitting for many years in her home. Caring for her family and children brought her joy. She also enjoyed piecing quilts and especially finishing the backs of quilts for family members. She was a member of the Antioch Baptist Church, Manilla.

Survivors include many nieces and nephews, including Dorothy Kruse, Windsor, Mo., whom she lived with the last six years of her life. In addition to her husband Don and her husband Jim, she was preceded in death by twin infant daughters, Velma and Thelma; six brothers, James Mullins, Wade Mullins, Junior Mullins, Ace Mullins, Albert Mullins, and Jewel Mullins; and two sisters, Lydia Mae Seaburn and Mildred Elizabeth Neffendorf.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Fri., Sept. 13, 2019, at the Hadley Funeral Home, Windsor, with Rev. Dan Hankins officiating. Burial will be in the Laurel Oak Cemetery, Windsor. The family will receive friends Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Contributions suggested to Antioch Baptist Church or Laurel Oak Cemetery in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be left online at

