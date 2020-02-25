Enoch E. (Gene) Williams, age 86 of Gladstone, died on Feb 21, 2020.
Gene was born on Sept. 28, 1933, in Sedalia, MO. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert A. and Lela H. Williams; siblings, Kenneth, Mildred Carr, Edgar, Ralph, Dora Lee Kilpatrick, and Cecil.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Williams; two daughters, Lindy Conner (Chris), Courtney Beatty (Bryan); and four grandchildren, Cameron and Cassidy Sharitz and Alexander and Leah Beatty; siblings, Irvin and Virginia (Dorsey) Lightner.
Gene graduated from Smith-Cotton High School in Sedalia, MO, in 1951. He was a Navy veteran and served our country in the Korean War. Gene worked for Ford for 34 years, retiring in 1994.
Funeral services will be held at White Chapel Funeral Home in Gladstone, MO, on March 2, 2020. Visitation is at 10 a.m. and funeral at 11 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Children's Therapy Center of Sedalia, Shepherd's Center of the Northland or the American Diabetes Association.
For full obituary see www.dwnwhitechapel.com. Arrangements are under the direction of White Chapel Funeral Home, Gladstone.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Feb. 26, 2020