SEDALIA - Ethel Emma Kullman Wallen, 93, of Sedalia, Missouri, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019.

She and her twin brother, Jim, were born on April 28, 1926, on the family farm south of Cole Camp, Missouri. She was the daughter of Ernest J. and Emma Meyer Kullman. On November 22, 1952, at her family church, Mount Hulda Lutheran, Ethel married Kenneth Wallen. After a precious marriage of 58 years, he passed away on July 24, 2011.

Ethel graduated from Cole Camp High School in 1944 and then attended Central Missouri State College, Warrensburg. She met Kenneth while working at Interstate Studios. They enjoyed camping and traveling throughout the U.S. and Europe. A lifelong Lutheran, Ethel was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church.

Survivors include her two daughters, Karen (Steve) Christensen, Overland Park, Kansas; and Diane (Lance) Turley, Austin, Texas; four lovely granddaughters, Dr. Jenna Christensen, San Diego, California; Jill (Seth) Park, Tulsa, Oklahoma; Lauren Turley, San Antonio, Texas; and Macy Turley, Somerset, New Jersey. Ethel was a loving mother and grandma.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Kenneth; her son, Mark Wallen; her parents; and all her siblings, Ruth Fowler, Robert Kullman, John Roland Kullman, Jim Kullman, and Leroy Kullman.

The family will forever be grateful for the years of exceptional care given to Ethel by her dedicated caregivers, Peggy Webb and Lealyn Cook.

A private graveside service will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery.

