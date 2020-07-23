WARRENSBURG - Etta Mae Clear, 95, passed away July 22, 2020, at Country Club Care Center.

She was born March 28, 1926, near Dunksburg, MO, the daughter of William Lewis Bowman and Eunora Pearl (Rice) Bowman. In January 1946, she was united in marriage to George William "Dub" Clear.

Etta was a homemaker, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother.

She was a seamstress at Unitog, a Sunday school teacher, a cook at West Central Christian Service Camp, and a preschool teacher at Show-Me Christian Youth Home. She loved quilting with the La Monte Christian quilting ladies and helping in vacation Bible school.

Etta is survived by her daughters, Lynn Kraft of San Antonio, TX and Shirley Williams of Moberly, MO; her son, Larry (Judy) Clear of Knob Noster, MO; four grandchildren, David (Denice) Clear of Warrensburg, Sheri (Vincent) Jungenberg of Concordia, MO, Deanna Clear of Holland, MI, and Nick Clear of Smithton, MO; two great-grandchildren, Dusty (Marissa) Brunkhorst of Warrensburg and Clay Clear of Sedalia, MO; one great-great-grandson, James Brunkhorst; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a sister, Alice Hilderbrand, and a brother, James Bowman.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 27 at La Monte Christian Church with Pastor Alan Morse officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Dunksburg, MO.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until service time Monday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Show-Me Christian Youth Home and can be left in care of Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store