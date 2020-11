Or Copy this URL to Share

WINDSOR - Eugenia Volkenant, 78, of Windsor, died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at her home in Windsor.

Graveside funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at the Laurel Oak Cemetery in Windsor with Pastor Larry Hill officiating. Friends may call and pay their respects from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at the Hadley Funeral Home in Windsor. Arrangements are under the direction of Hadley Funeral Home.

