Eunice Mae Vollrath
COLUMBIA - Eunice Mae Vollrath, 85, of Pilot Grove, died Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at Boone Hospital in Columbia. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pilot Grove. Burial will take place immediately following the service in the St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery. Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at Meisenheimer Funeral Home in Pilot Grove to sign the guest register and say a final goodbye to Eunice. The family will not be present in observance of COVID-19 guidelines. Arrangements are under the direction of Meisenheimer Funeral Home.

Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
