TUCSON, Arizona - Eva Anne Andrews, born October 3, 1929, in Sedalia Missouri, passed peacefully September 14, 2020, in Tucson, AZ. Eva Anne McNeel Andrews graduated Smith-Cotton High School in 1947, and was married to Berton William Andrews of Cape Girardeau MO in 1949, who passed in 2012. She is survived by her son and wife Christopher and Margaret Andrews, three grandchildren Eric, Travis, and Clark Andrews and seven great grandchildren. To express condolences, please visit www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/tucson-az/eva-andrews.