Graveside service 2:30 PM Crown Hill Cemetery Sedalia , MO

SEDALIA - Fern Etta Balch, 86, of Sedalia, MO, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at her home.

She was born on July 20, 1933, in Sedalia, the daughter of Charley and Effie (Swearingin) Thomas, who preceded her in death.

On December 31, 1955, in Jefferson City, MO, she was united in marriage to Charles Balch, who survives of the home.

Fern loved flowers, gardening, and cooking for her family, collecting redbirds, and NASCAR. She especially loved spending time with family.

Besides her husband of sixty-four years, survivors include two sons, Mark Balch Sr. (Peggy) and Steve Balch (Becky); three daughters, Kathy McMullin (Peter), Janet Disney (Randy), and Nancy Welch (Tim); ten grandchildren, Chris Galloway, Jennifer Fox, Kristiana Cook, Mark Balch Jr., Brandon Balch, Lucas McMullin, Kari Crawford, Ryan Welch, Heather Galloway, and Steven Balch; and seven great-grandchildren, Shelby Galloway, FaithAnne Welch, Fernetta Crawford, Hazel Balch, Mackenzie Welch, Bentley McMullin, and Kiley Galloway.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Elaine Galloway; a brother, Winford Thomas; three sisters, Velma Leo, Lucille Porter, and Lavern Thomas; and a son-in-law, Wiley Galloway.

Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Monday, April 13, 2020, at Crown Hill Cemetery, Sedalia, MO, with Rev. Dan Hankins officiating.

Pallbearers will be Chris Galloway, Mark Balch Jr., Brandon Balch, Lucas McMullin, Ryan Welch, and Steven Balch.

Honorary bearers will be Jennifer Fox, Kristiana Cook, Kari Crawford, and Heather Galloway.

