SEDALIA - Flora E. Rotermund, age 99, of Lincoln, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at the Bothwell Regional Hospital in Sedalia, Missouri.

She was born on April 7, 1920, in Lincoln, Missouri, the daughter of Herman & Emma (Schwettmann) Rotermund. She grew up in Lincoln and later attended business college in Chillicothe, Missouri. She graduated and returned to Lincoln to work as summer help at the ASCS office in Warsaw. That summer job resulted in forty-three years of employment at that office.

Flora was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Lincoln. She was baptized on April 25, 1920, and confirmed on April 9, 1933. Flora was actively involved in many church activities through the years. She is preceded in death by her parents, one brother Reinhardt Rotermund, a sister Irene Eickhoff and a nephew Kenneth Rotermund.

Flora is survived by a sister, Ruth Wurdeman, of Lee's Summit, Missouri, three nephews, five nieces, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Flora E. Rotermund will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at the Zion Lutheran Church in Lincoln, Missouri. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral from 1 to 2 p.m. Interment will follow the funeral at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Lincoln.

