COLUMBIA - Florence Elizabeth Ball Stillman, 88, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at University Hospital, Columbia MO.
Florence was born on October 12, 1932, in Centerview, MO, to Albert and Mary Margaret Ball. She was the second of three children. After graduating from Warrensburg High School, she attended nurses training at Research School of Nursing in Kansas City, MO. As an RN, Florence embodied the spirit of her namesake, Florence Nightingale, expressing a loving concern and care for those she nursed through doctors' offices, hospitals, and private care nursing roles.
Florence transitioned to nursing education, helping to establish an Associate Degree Licensed Practical Nurse program at State Fair Community College, Sedalia, MO. At the same time, and witness to her value of education, she obtained an Education Specialists Degree from University of Missouri. In 1982, Florence earned a Masters in Psychiatric Nursing from the University of Oklahoma. She then oversaw the nursing program at Eastern Oklahoma State College, Wilburton, OK. Florence returned to Missouri in 1984 and finished her nursing career with 13 years as the Executive Director of the Missouri State Board of Nursing.
She married Henry Rollie Stillman on May 21, 1988, in Jefferson City MO. Throughout their 31 years of marriage, they enjoyed traveling through Europe and the U.S. Upon retiring to the Lake of The Ozarks they spent much of their time fishing, boating and entertaining friends, children and grandchildren at their lake home. Florence was fond of saying "There is no one tougher than an old nurse." She proved that time and again, persevering through hardships and health challenges.
Florence is survived by son Emerson (Skip) Foster McGuire and wife Vickie Phelan McGuire of Ashland, MO; son Joseph Albert McGuire and wife Carin Griebe McGuire of Belleair Bluffs, FL; daughter Mary McGuire Kepler and husband Gordon Kepler of Atlanta, GA; stepdaughter Susan Marie Stillman Dickerson of Columbia, MO; stepdaughter Sandra Ann Stillman Bayer and husband Carl Bayer of Muenster, TX; stepdaughter Sharon Denise Stillman Leumas and husband John Leumas of Mandeville, LA, stepson Stephen Patrick Stillman and partner Carla Chrisco of Imperial, MO; grandchildren Robert Dickerson; Maria Dickerson Phelps; John Dickerson; Caitlin Leumas; Hannah Leumas; Travis Bayer; Trey McGuire; Emma McGuire; Gina McGuire; Maria McGuire; Amanda McGuire; Joe Jr. McGuire; Alaina McGuire, and 11 great-grandchildren.
Florence is preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband of 31 years Henry Rollie Stillman, two brothers Albert Ball and William Ball, and step-grandson Mark Joseph Bayer.
Interment for Florence was November 16, 2020, at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Jacksonville MO. A celebration of a life well-lived is anticipated for Fall 2021 when friends and family can gather safely.
In honor of Florence, a lifelong nurse, donations may be made to the Research Foundation, 2316 E. Meyer Blvd., Kansas City, MO, 64132, or online at theresearchfoundationkc.org.