Funeral services at 10 a.m. Friday, June 28 at the Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri, with Rosanna Chapter Order of Eastern Star Services. Burial Hopkins Cemetery, Hopkins, Missouri. Online condolences can be made to the family at Florence Eula Harris, 92, of Sedalia, Missouri, formerly of Hopkins, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the Fairview Nursing Home in Sedalia.Florence was born on March 3, 1927, in Pickering, Missouri, to Charley M. and Delma H. (Vinzant) Hopkins. She was a 1947 graduate of the Hopkins High School.Florence was an Assistant Registrar Northwest Missouri State Teachers College, Manager of Fresh & Rich Dairy Store and retired as a clerk for Goodhart Jewelry Store in Sedalia. She was a member of the Sedalia Christian Church, Rosanna Chapter O.E.S.-Past Matron, Glenn Ulmer American Legion Auxiliary, Communion Steward, CWF Service Chairman, Secretary of CWF Group 1, all of Sedalia Christian Church.She married Wayne Arthur Harris on October 18, 1947, in Maryville, Missouri. He preceded her in death on August 24, 2000. She was also preceded by her parents, and one sister, Zeta Cristina Scroggie.Survivors include her children Michale (Vicki) Harris, Sedalia, Missouri; Linda (Bill) Nichols, Sarasota, Florida; two granddaughters, Charli Jo Plymell, Sedalia, Missouri and Holly Ann (Troy) Morgan, Vienna, Virginia and four great-grandchildren, Chase Plymell, Joshua Morgan, Calyssa Plymell and Jacob Morgan.Funeral services at 10 a.m. Friday, June 28 at the Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri, with Rosanna Chapter Order of Eastern Star Services. Burial Hopkins Cemetery, Hopkins, Missouri. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com. Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on June 28, 2019

