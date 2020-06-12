Floresa Angel Lynn Greeley
COLUMBIA - Floresa Angel Lynn Greeley, 17, of Sedalia, passed Monday, June 8, 2020, at University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia, MO.
Born October 1, 2002, in Sedalia to Louis A. Greeley (Sonia Torres) of Los Fresnos, TX, and Misty E. Lehmann (Paul Cook) of Sedalia.
Angel, a 2020 graduate of Smith-Cotton High School with honors, is forever memorialized through her award-winning artwork. Angel loved art, visiting the creek, tattoos, and spending time with family and friends.
Survived by her parents; brothers, Morgun (Alexis) Greeley and Dylon Alls; sisters, Rosalee "Bella" Baxter and Talitha Parkhurst; grandparents, Donna Post, Darlene and Wayne Richardet and Stanley Greeley; great-grandmother, Janice Lehmann; many aunt, uncles, cousins, and her fiance, Ronald Joseph Norton II of Sedalia, Steffen (therapy dog) and Rango (bearded dragon)
Embraced by her grandfather, Richard C. Lehmann; great-grandparents, Richard F. Lehmann, Martin and Rosalee Gibson, Mr. and Mrs. Louis Greeley and George and Nythella Foster.
The family welcomes visitors 11 a.m. until funeral services at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Rea Funeral Chapel with Rev. Dan Hankins officiating. Burial at Highland Sacred Gardens, Sedalia, MO.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of Rea Funeral Chapel.

Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rea Funeral Chapel
1001 S. Limit Ave
Sedalia, MO 65301
(660) 826-4732
