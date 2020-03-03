Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Francis M. "Hoover" Ream. View Sign Service Information Heckart Funeral Home 903 S. Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-1750 Send Flowers Obituary

SEDALIA - Francis M. "Hoover" Ream born Jan. 4, 1932, in Sedalia, MO. He died March 3, 2020, at E.W. Thompson Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Hoover was the son of James and Catherine Ream. He attended the country school by Bothwell Lodge. He also went to high school in Hughesville, MO. Hoover was a great baseball player, his position was center field. In the late 40's the St. Louis Cardinals had Hoover come and try out for the team.

Hoover hauled rock for T & O Lime and Rock Company in 1949. In 1951 he went to work for General Contractors as a heavy equipment operator and later became foreman. He worked for General Contractors for 42 years. When he was 59, he quit General and went to work for a company who laid pipe lines. He worked there until he retired at the age of 62. Dad was a restless soul, so he worked two-part time jobs for Sutherlands and drove a school bus. Later in life he delivered prescription drugs for Bings Pharmacy. He finally retired at the age of 78.

On Sept. 29, 195,1 he married the love of his life Eva Ruth Allcorn in Sedalia, MO. They had 65 years of marriage together. Ruth passed away Dec.13, 2016.

Mom and Dad attended Parkview Christian Church; they were strong believers in God. They would buy houses and fixed them up and would sell them. We kids lost count at 30 houses they fixed up. Mom and Dad loved to dance; you might see them on the dance floor dancing to Bad Bad Leroy Brown.

Survivors include one son, Perry and wife Barb; one daughter, Leslie and husband Stephen Andrews; four grandchildren, Seth and Zachary Ream, Kyle and wife Kelsey Andrews, Sarah and husband Scott Brink; two great-granddaughters, Scarlett daughter of Sarah and Scott, Emerson daughter of Kyle and Kelsey and his dog, Bear.

In addition to both of his parents and his wife he was preceded in death by nine siblings, Abraham Ream, Anna Belle Parker, Daisy Jeffries, Harvey Ream, John "Rosie" Ream, Madeline Dillon, Beverly Ream, Margaret Klein and Marylou Buckley.

Funeral services will be held at Heckart Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. on Friday March 6, 2020 with Minister Rodney Brown and Minister Jeff Randleman officiating.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until service time on Friday at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be John Detherage, Butch Seifner, Leon Cumpton, Rick Thomas, Max Fields and Jim Monroe.

Interment will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Sedalia Animal Shelter.

