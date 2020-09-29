SEDALIA - Frank Uel Payne, 80, of Sedalia, MO, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Rest Haven Convalescent Home, Sedalia.

He was born on May 7, 1940, in Sedalia the son of "Sandy" C. Uel and Blanche (Hieronymus) Payne, who preceded him in death.

On April 23, 1961, in Sedalia, MO, he was united in marriage to Judy Belle Greer, who preceded him in death on June 2, 1990.

Frank was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church. He was a trustee for the Hopewell Cemetery Association for 40 years. He worked diligently as a row crop, cattle, and turkey farmer all of his life. Frank at one time owned and operated bulldozers and did dirt work building terraces, ponds and foundations. He enjoyed hunting of all kinds and going yearly with his grandson Matt to the Boonville steam engine show. Frank also enjoyed going to flea markets, auctions, and collecting antiques, especially Keen Kutter collectibles. He owned and operated Judy's Place, a concession stand, at the Missouri State Fair and numerous auctions. Frank's favorite times were driving with "Jack" SH... around the area farms looking at cattle and all of the scenery. His kids meant a lot, his grandsons meant the world, and his great-grandkids made his life complete.

Survivors include two children, Ginger Karbinas and Chris Payne and his wife Lynn all of Sedalia; three grandsons, Matthew Karbinas (Stephanie), Wyatt Payne (Lisa), and Austin Payne (Linsey); four great-grandchildren, Cameron and Karli Karbinas, Colt and Chase Payne; and his faithful four-legged friend, "Jack."

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 2, 2020, at Rea Funeral Chapel with Rev. David Owens officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Rea Funeral Chapel.

Burial will be at Hopewell Cemetery, Sedalia, MO.

Pallbearers will be Matthew Karbinas, Cameron Karbinas, Wyatt Payne, Austin Payne, Eric Cornine, and Kevin Johnson.

Honorary bearers will be Judy Hunter, Kimberly Cornine, Randy Johnson, Marissa Cornine, Monty Cornine, Frank "Pete" Mahalovich, Terry Mahalovich, David Selvey, Eldon Rieckhoff, Wendell Zimmerman, and Jessie Headings.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hopewell Cemetery Fund or Phoenix Home Health in care of Rea Funeral Chapel.

