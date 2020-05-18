SEDALIA - Fred J Harding III, 82, of Sedalia, passed away Sunday May 17, 2020, at E.W. Thompson in Sedalia, MO.

He was born on March 18, 1938, in Sedalia, MO, to the parents of Mr. and Mrs. Fred J Harding Jr., who preceded him in death.

Fred graduated from La Monte High School in La Monte, MO, in May of 1956. On August 17, 1957, in Sedalia, MO, he was united in marriage to Maryann Lewis. In early spring of 1958, he started his career at Panhandle Eastern Pipeline where his career led him to many different places while holding several positions between Kansas and Missouri. He retired 35 years later in 1993, ending his career in Greensburg, KS. Later that year, they moved back and settled in Sedalia, MO.

Fred enjoyed slow pitch softball, playing golf with friends, going fishing and hunting as well as volunteering on the local and county Fire Departments. Fred spent over 50 years serving his communities in La Monte, MO, Greensburg, KS, and Pettis County, MO. His pride and joy was Tanker 1 from the Pettis County Fire Department. He was most proud that his son, 2 granddaughters and 1 grandson followed in his footsteps.

Besides his wife, he was survived by daughter and son-in-law Teresa and Tim Lawton of Warsaw, MO; daughter Leisa Gero of Sedalia, MO; son and daughter-in-law Mike and Lisa Harding of Smithton, MO; daughter and son-in-law Lynn and Brian Allen of Wichita, KS; eight grandkids: Tasha, Scott, Kelsey, Tayler, Brett, Maddy, Brendan and Brianna; two great-grandkids: Taelyn and Riggan; his twin brother Bill J Harding and wife Norma of Sweet Springs, MO; brother-in-law Larry Lewis of North Kansas City, MO; and nephew and nieces: Ken, Larryn, and Trisha.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his son-in-law Louis Gero and mother and father-in-law Mr. and Mrs. Russel Lewis.

Visitation will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Heckart Funeral Home on Wednesday May 20, 2020, and graveside service and burial will follow at 11 a.m. at the La Monte Cemetery in La Monte, MO, with Pastor Candace Fowler officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be Mark Stevenson, Kent Scotten, Jeff Williams, Louis Sholly, John Cook, Stevie Dillion, Dick and Cathy Senst, Wayne Templeton, Helen Koehn, Phyllis Littrell and Larry Lewis.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Pettis County Fire Department in care of Heckart Funeral Home.

