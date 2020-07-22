SEDALIA - Fred W. Smith, 70, of Sedalia, died Monday, July 20, 2020, surrounded by his family.

He was born March 25, 1950, in Sedalia, the sixth and youngest child of the late William Lee and Emma Freda (Lobaugh) Smith. On May 17, 1974, at Sacred Heart Church, Sedalia, he was united in marriage to Debra "Debbie" Felten, who survives of the home.

Fred was raised in Sedalia and was a 1968 graduate of Smith-Cotton High School. He was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Parish and attended Sacred Heart Church. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 831. He lived a good life full of laughter, love, friendship, and family. He was a God-fearing family man that always put the needs of others before his own.

Fred was the owner and operator of Quality Body Shop for over 40 years. Working there in high school and learning the trade, he purchased the body shop in 1979. It was here where Fred fulfilled his true calling and passion in life of helping people. It was well known in the surrounding area that if you had a problem with your car "Fred can fix it"… and fix it he did! Fred made lifelong friends with many of his customers and co-workers and the body shop was always the go-to hang out. He was an avid race fan, and he especially loved sprint car racing, attending the Chili Bowl each year. He also enjoyed NASCAR and had season tickets to the Kansas Speedway.

Fred enjoyed vacations, birthdays, holidays, or just getting together with the people he loved. He found joy watching his daughter play sports during her school years and was always a caring and supporting father throughout his life. Fred was especially devoted to his grandsons and took great pride in watching them play and grow. He was adamant about education and setup college saving accounts for his grandsons when they were born. Fred will be remembered as a caring husband, devoted father, loving grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend to all for his smile, his laugh, and his generosity.

In addition to his wife, Debbie, he is survived by a daughter, Lindsey Benson (John), of Columbia; two brothers: David Smith (Dianna), of Sedalia, and Robert "Boomer" Smith (Janet), of Smithton; and two grandsons, Smith David and Brock Charles Benson.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three siblings, Emilee Sutherlin, James Smith, and Earl Smith.

A prayer service will begin at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Heckart Funeral Home with visitation to follow until 8 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at Sacred Heart Church with Father Joe Corel presiding.

Pallbearers will be Tommy Dick, Paul "PJ" Dick, Jeffrey Dick, Eric Smith, Tyler Utz, Michael Melvin, Mark Felten, and Noah Sisemore. Honorary pallbearers will be Bob Zimmerschied, Bill Utz, Lanny Palmer, Willard Woolery, Bob Pierce, Chad Proctor and Jeff Smith.

Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

For Fred's love of vintage cars, we encourage you to drive your classics in the funeral procession. He would love to see them all!

Those attending services are asked to wear a mask.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Fred's grandsons, 529 MOST education fund, or a charity of donor's choice in care of the funeral home.

