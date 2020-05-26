COLUMBIA - Freda M. Toellner, 88, of Columbia, formerly of Bunceton, passed away peacefully at Lenoir Woods Senior Living Community on Friday, May 22, 2020.
Freda Mae Schmidt was born in Tipton, on April 9, 1932, the daughter of William R. Schmidt and Veronica Remlinger Schmidt. She married Erving Toellner on May 16, 1953 at St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Tipton.
Freda was an accomplished seamstress and sewed quality into everything she made. She used her talents to support the local school district, donating her efforts toward making scores of basketball uniforms, chorus blazers, band uniforms, and cheerleader uniforms. After raising a family and assisting her husband in the building of Toellner Oil Company, Freda, with the help of her husband, started The Fashion Shack, a retail fabric and sewing notions store, and custom sewing business in 1976. She operated that business until 1999.
Mrs. Toellner was also a talented cook and avid canner of fruits and vegetables. She enjoyed the outdoors, especially spending time at the lake. She treasured her grandchildren and never wanted to miss their activities. Subsequent to retirement, she and her husband enjoyed traveling. Freda had an infectious, outgoing personality that was evidenced by all the new friends and acquaintances she had made in recent years after her move to the Lenoir Community.
Freda is survived by her children, Ron (Judy) Toellner, of Sedalia, Cindy (Norbert) Brodersen, of Columbia, and Dennis (Ann) Toellner, of Columbia. She was also blessed with seven grandchildren, Bethany Toellner Findley (John), Kenneth Brodersen, Brad Toellner (Maggie), Justin Brodersen, Michelle Brodersen, Sam Toellner, and Lee Toellner, and four great-grandchildren (Ty Findley, Chase Findley, Andrew Toellner, and Susanna Toellner). She is also survived by a brother, Carl Schmidt, of Wellsville, and a sister, Dorothy Poe, of Jefferson City, and over fifty nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, a brother, Louis Schmidt, and three sisters, Teresa Brown, Betty Lamm, and Alma Mischak.
Visitation for Mrs. Toellner will be at Meisenheimer Funeral Home in Tipton, on Tuesday evening, May 2 from 6 until 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Andrews Catholic Church in Tipton at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, with burial to follow at St. Andrew's Cemetery. Pallbearers will be her seven grandchildren.
In these uncertain times, social distancing practices will be adhered to, and the use of masks is highly recommended and will be required at the church. A limited number of masks will be available.
Memorials for Freda M. Toellner are requested to St. Andrew Cemetery.
Online condolences may be submitted at meisenheimerfuneralhome.com.
Freda Mae Schmidt was born in Tipton, on April 9, 1932, the daughter of William R. Schmidt and Veronica Remlinger Schmidt. She married Erving Toellner on May 16, 1953 at St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Tipton.
Freda was an accomplished seamstress and sewed quality into everything she made. She used her talents to support the local school district, donating her efforts toward making scores of basketball uniforms, chorus blazers, band uniforms, and cheerleader uniforms. After raising a family and assisting her husband in the building of Toellner Oil Company, Freda, with the help of her husband, started The Fashion Shack, a retail fabric and sewing notions store, and custom sewing business in 1976. She operated that business until 1999.
Mrs. Toellner was also a talented cook and avid canner of fruits and vegetables. She enjoyed the outdoors, especially spending time at the lake. She treasured her grandchildren and never wanted to miss their activities. Subsequent to retirement, she and her husband enjoyed traveling. Freda had an infectious, outgoing personality that was evidenced by all the new friends and acquaintances she had made in recent years after her move to the Lenoir Community.
Freda is survived by her children, Ron (Judy) Toellner, of Sedalia, Cindy (Norbert) Brodersen, of Columbia, and Dennis (Ann) Toellner, of Columbia. She was also blessed with seven grandchildren, Bethany Toellner Findley (John), Kenneth Brodersen, Brad Toellner (Maggie), Justin Brodersen, Michelle Brodersen, Sam Toellner, and Lee Toellner, and four great-grandchildren (Ty Findley, Chase Findley, Andrew Toellner, and Susanna Toellner). She is also survived by a brother, Carl Schmidt, of Wellsville, and a sister, Dorothy Poe, of Jefferson City, and over fifty nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, a brother, Louis Schmidt, and three sisters, Teresa Brown, Betty Lamm, and Alma Mischak.
Visitation for Mrs. Toellner will be at Meisenheimer Funeral Home in Tipton, on Tuesday evening, May 2 from 6 until 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Andrews Catholic Church in Tipton at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, with burial to follow at St. Andrew's Cemetery. Pallbearers will be her seven grandchildren.
In these uncertain times, social distancing practices will be adhered to, and the use of masks is highly recommended and will be required at the church. A limited number of masks will be available.
Memorials for Freda M. Toellner are requested to St. Andrew Cemetery.
Online condolences may be submitted at meisenheimerfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from May 26 to May 27, 2020.