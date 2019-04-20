Obituary Print Freida Louise Brown | Visit Guest Book

SEDALIA - Freida Louise Brown, 66, of Sedalia, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019, at Bothwell Regional Health Center.

She was born November 28, 1952, in Tulsa, OK, a daughter of James Aaron and Mattie Octava (Danel) Stout. On December 23, 1972, in Tulsa, she married Rodney L. Brown who survives of the home.

Freida was a graduate of Ozark Bible College in Joplin, MO.

Freida was a member of Parkview Christian Church. She served for many years as head cook of Rock Garden Christian Service Camp in Eminence, MO. At the time of her death, she was serving as pianist for Parkview Christian Church and East Broadway Baptist Church. She was also the pianist for the Preacher's Quartet for over 30 years.

She worked as a home educator for the Parents as Teachers program and as a paraprofessional for the Sedalia 200 School District. She also taught piano lessons in her home.

Freida will be remembered for her servant's heart, and for her selfless and loving nature. She was a prayer warrior, and a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

Survivors include her husband of 46 years, Rodney; three sons, Nathan Brown (Lori) of Fort Worth, TX, Toby Brown (Jennifer) of Sedalia, MO, Isaac Brown (Rebecca) of Olathe, KS; father, James Stout of Lee's Summit, MO; 11 grandchildren, Grayson, Ysabella, Bailey, Canon, Ellianna, Sawyer, Elias, Parker, Vivilynn, Ezra and Silas; one sister, Elaine McClanahan (Jim) of Shawnee, KS; and one brother, James Stout, Jr. of Princeton, TX.

She was preceded in death by her mother.

Memorial services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Parkview Christian Church in Sedalia, with the Rev. Jeff Randelman officiating.

Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, at Heckart Funeral Home in Sedalia.

Private inurnment will be at a later date at Highland Sacred Gardens.

903 S. Ohio Ave

Sedalia , MO 65301

(660) 826-1750

