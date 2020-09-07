COLE CAMP - G. Wayne Karman, 79, of Cole Camp, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Good Samaritan Care Center, Cole Camp.

He was born on August 24, 1941, on a farm on Big Buffalo near Stover, Missouri, a son of George Edwin Garrett and Ellen Mae (Braden) Karman.

Wayne was baptized on July 2, 1942, by Rev. David J.O. Loesch at Bethlehem Lutheran Church near Cole Camp and was raised on Big Buffalo, where he and his brothers worked hard on the farm and did everything that ornery boys could possibly think of, as one neighbor said, "They could go to Stover and back in the same cloud of dust!" He attended first through fifth grade at Big Buffalo, then sixth grade at Walnut Valley School at Lakeview Heights, and on to seventh and eighth grade at Trinity Lutheran School in Cole Camp. On April 3, 1955, he was confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cole Camp by Rev. Henry Gerike.

In May of 1959, he graduated from Morgan County R-1 in Stover. After graduation, he went into construction with Hugh Wilson and later went out on his own with his brother, Eugene, working together until 1985. In 1971, while still doing construction, he and his brother bought a farm east of Cole Camp and opened Karman Brothers Lumber, which they closed in 1985. He continued to farm until June of this year when a bull slowed him down.

On February 4, 1967, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church near Cole Camp by Rev. William Schultz, he was united in marriage to Ruth Ann Viets. This union was blessed with the gift of two sons, Brian Wayne and Justin Ray.

Wayne had worked for the Benton County Sheriff's Department, served as Cole Camp Police Chief from 1995-2003, was an EMT for the Cole Camp Ambulance, and was a firefighter for Cole Camp and Rural Fire Department for 35 years.

He was an active member of the Cole Camp community, where he served as a board member of the Lutheran School Association, was instrumental in building Lutheran School Gym and the Cole Camp Swimming Pool. He was also a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, the American Legion Post No. 305, and served as alderman for the City of Cole Camp. He enjoyed fishing, visiting with friends and brewing conversation. The countless hours Wayne spent building up the fire department from hand-me-down trucks and equipment to taking charge of Trinity Lutheran Church's fair food stand and working on fair floats will never be forgotten. If Wayne set his mind to it, it would get done!

He is survived by his wife, Ruth Ann Karman of the home; two sons, Brian Karman and his wife Deanna of Liberty and Justin Karman and his wife Meghan of Warrensburg; a sister, Charlene Holtzen and her husband Don of Cole Camp; a brother, Eugene Lewis Karman and his wife Ellen of Cole Camp; two brothers-in-law, Gary Viets and his wife Renee and Ronnie Viets and his wife Kathy all of Cole Camp; five grandchildren, Kody, Blake, Katelyn, Kylie and Bailey; and a great-granddaughter, Josalynn.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Ellen Karman, a brother, Joseph Edwin Garrett Karman, and a sister-in-law, Elaine Viets.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Cole Camp, with Pastor Gregory Truwe officiating. Burial will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Cole Camp.

The family will receive friends from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the church and from 10 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be given to Lutheran School Association in care of the Fox Funeral Home, Cole Camp.

Pallbearers will be Doug Karman, Garrett Karman, Darrell Holtzen, Duane Karman, Kody Karman, Blake Karman, and Ross Viets.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store