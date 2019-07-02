GREEN RIDGE - Gale Culler, 79, of Green Ridge, died Monday, July 1, 2019, at his home. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 5, 2019, at Parkview Christian Church Family Life Center in Sedalia with visitation one hour prior. The family will also receive friends from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday, July 4, 2019, at the Show-Me Christian Youth Home multipurpose building in La Monte. Arrangements are under the direction of Rea Funeral Chapel in Sedalia.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on July 3, 2019