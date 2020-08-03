Garrett Jeffrey Young, 25, of Sedalia, Missouri went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. He was born on Sept. 3, 1994, the son of Allen and Linda Young, who survive of Sedalia.

Garrett was a 2013 graduate of Smith-Cotton High School and attended SFCC. At an early age, Garrett showcased his athletic ability playing youth football and his love of the sport continued through his high school years. Garrett also spent countless hours as a teenager riding motorcycles, BMX bikes and skateboarding. As Garrett grew into a man, his adventures transitioned to working where he tried his hand in construction, landscaping and car detailing.

He was a kind and generous person who would embrace you with a smile and a hug. His life was filled with excitement and he would accept any challenge with enthusiasm. He lived life in the moment and always cherished the good times with those he loved. Garrett will forever be remembered as a loving and compassionate son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend. When he laughed the whole world was brighter, his beautiful smile will never be forgotten.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his loving sister, Lindsey Young; maternal grandparents, James and Joyce Goss; paternal grandfather, Sam Young, all of Sedalia; aunts, uncles, cousins; and his most loyal and cherished dog, Remington.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Barbara Young; and aunts, Lisa Goss and Arden Goss.

A celebration of Garrett's life will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Rea Funeral Chapel, Sedalia. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Rea Funeral Chapel, Sedalia. Burial will be at St. Patrick Cemetery at Spring Fork, Sedalia.

Pallbearers will be Miles Curry and cousins, Jimmy Goss, Cole Goss, Grant Goss, Brad Ditty and Clayton Young.

Honorary bearers will be Brian Anderson, Dale Heuman, Larry Husk, Larry Klein, Dugan Layton and Jason Moore.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests a donation to The Garrett J. Young S-C Football Scholarship, in Garrett's honor.

