1/1
Garrett Jeffrey Young
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Garrett's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Garrett Jeffrey Young, 25, of Sedalia, Missouri went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. He was born on Sept. 3, 1994, the son of Allen and Linda Young, who survive of Sedalia.
Garrett was a 2013 graduate of Smith-Cotton High School and attended SFCC. At an early age, Garrett showcased his athletic ability playing youth football and his love of the sport continued through his high school years. Garrett also spent countless hours as a teenager riding motorcycles, BMX bikes and skateboarding. As Garrett grew into a man, his adventures transitioned to working where he tried his hand in construction, landscaping and car detailing.
He was a kind and generous person who would embrace you with a smile and a hug. His life was filled with excitement and he would accept any challenge with enthusiasm. He lived life in the moment and always cherished the good times with those he loved. Garrett will forever be remembered as a loving and compassionate son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend. When he laughed the whole world was brighter, his beautiful smile will never be forgotten. 
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his loving sister, Lindsey Young; maternal grandparents, James and Joyce Goss; paternal grandfather, Sam Young, all of Sedalia; aunts, uncles, cousins; and his most loyal and cherished dog, Remington. 
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Barbara Young; and aunts, Lisa Goss and Arden Goss. 
A celebration of Garrett's life will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Rea Funeral Chapel, Sedalia. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Rea Funeral Chapel, Sedalia. Burial will be at St. Patrick Cemetery at Spring Fork, Sedalia.
Pallbearers will be Miles Curry and cousins, Jimmy Goss, Cole Goss, Grant Goss, Brad Ditty and Clayton Young.
Honorary bearers will be Brian Anderson, Dale Heuman, Larry Husk, Larry Klein, Dugan Layton and Jason Moore.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests a donation to The Garrett J. Young S-C Football Scholarship, in Garrett's honor.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rea Funeral Chapel
1001 S. Limit Ave
Sedalia, MO 65301
(660) 826-4732
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved