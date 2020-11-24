1/1
Gary Dean Anderson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COLUMBIA - Gary Dean Anderson, age 86, of Houstonia, Missouri, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020, at the Boone Hospital Center in Columbia.
Gary was born September 25, 1934, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the son of Milton Thomas and Winifred (Blaul) Anderson. Gary enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1954 and was very proud of his military service. He married Leila Faulconer on June 1, 1957, at the end of his enlistment. He worked as a maintenance mechanic for Panhandle Eastern Pipeline Company for 31 years, retiring in 1991.
Gary was an avid outdoorsman. He loved hunting, fishing, and being outside in nature. He had a passion for old tractors, particularly John Deere tractors, and spent many hours restoring them and keeping them in good working order. He enjoyed taking them on tractor tours with other tractor enthusiasts.
He is survived by his wife Leila; a daughter Debbie Perkowski and husband Mike, a son David Anderson and wife Susan Eddleman; three grandchildren, Theron Perkowski and wife Rachael, Max Anderson and wife Hannah; and Aurel Tate and husband Adam; four great-grandchildren, Trevor Perkowski, and Margot, Elias and Ebba Anderson.
A private family graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at the La Monte Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Show-Me Christian Youth Home and may be left in care of the Moore Funeral Home, 812 S. Main St. La Monte, MO 65337.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moore Funeral Home - LaMonte
812 South Main
LaMonte, MO 65337
(660) 347-5490
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved