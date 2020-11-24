COLUMBIA - Gary Dean Anderson, age 86, of Houstonia, Missouri, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020, at the Boone Hospital Center in Columbia.

Gary was born September 25, 1934, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the son of Milton Thomas and Winifred (Blaul) Anderson. Gary enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1954 and was very proud of his military service. He married Leila Faulconer on June 1, 1957, at the end of his enlistment. He worked as a maintenance mechanic for Panhandle Eastern Pipeline Company for 31 years, retiring in 1991.

Gary was an avid outdoorsman. He loved hunting, fishing, and being outside in nature. He had a passion for old tractors, particularly John Deere tractors, and spent many hours restoring them and keeping them in good working order. He enjoyed taking them on tractor tours with other tractor enthusiasts.

He is survived by his wife Leila; a daughter Debbie Perkowski and husband Mike, a son David Anderson and wife Susan Eddleman; three grandchildren, Theron Perkowski and wife Rachael, Max Anderson and wife Hannah; and Aurel Tate and husband Adam; four great-grandchildren, Trevor Perkowski, and Margot, Elias and Ebba Anderson.

A private family graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at the La Monte Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Show-Me Christian Youth Home and may be left in care of the Moore Funeral Home, 812 S. Main St. La Monte, MO 65337.

