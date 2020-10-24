Gone to be with our Lord, Gary Wayne Hickman born June 18, 1940, to Hollis Hickman and Clara Mae Slocum Hickman in Sedalia, Missouri.

Gary attended Horace Mann Elementary and Smith-Cotton High School graduating in 1958 and joined the Marine Corps. In 1958, he married the mother of his four children, Bonnie Elizabeth Morris.

He attended boot-camp at Camp Pendleton California and went into communications. He served out his work for Western Electric in Kansas City, MO, and then transferred to Southwestern Bell Telephone Company where he was promoted to a first line supervisor and worked in St. Louis, Missouri, and Houston, Texas.

He retired early and went back to college graduating from the University of Houston with a BA in History and began teaching at Thompson Middle School in Pasadena. He loved coaching football all his life and was a Missouri referee. He was one of the volunteers to help set up the Kirkwood, Missouri, football league and served as a coach for years. He was baptized and served as a Deacon at Webster Groves Baptist Church for many years.

After his transfer to Houston, he was a volunteer coach for the youth leagues also. When he began teaching, he was a football coach for Junior High students and loved all his students and players. In 1981, he married Susan McConathy who was the mother of his youngest daughter, Melissa.

His generosity of time and money was never-ending for students and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Clara Mae Slocum; father, Hollis Gayle Hickman and one brother, Stanley Gayle Hickman.

He leaves to mourn his passing his oldest daughter and caregiver, Tammy Hickman Naylor; his oldest son, Brian Wayne Hickman; second son, Gary Dean Hickman; youngest son, Scott Alan Hickman; and youngest daughter Melissa Hickman. Also surviving him are his first wife, Bonnie Morris Conrad, mother of his oldest four children, and his second wife, Susan McConathy Hickman, mother of his youngest child. He leaves 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, one nephew and one niece.

Donations may be sent to Parkinson's research. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery, Sedalia, Missouri in Spring 2021.

