SEDALIA - Gene Chaplin, 88, of Sedalia, MO, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Bothwell Regional Health Center, Sedalia.
He was born in Benkelman, NE, on Nov. 19, 1931, to Ralph and Edna (Marcum) Chaplin. He joined the Army at 17 years old and served in Korea in the 25th Infantry for 2 years.
Gene was self-employed all his life mostly in manufactured home sales. He contracted to FEMA for several years in disaster areas. On Oct. 27, 1955, he was united in marriage to Bonnie Jean Reno who survives of the home.
Aside from his wife, he is survived by two sons: John of Clinton, MO, Greg (Kelly) of Smithton, MO, one grandson: Jacob of Smithton, MO, two granddaughters: Amy Woodward (Don) of Nixa, MO, Allison Duncan (Haden) of Columbia, MO, three great-grandsons: Drew and Max Woodward and Zyonn Duncan.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Rea Funeral Chapel.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Mar. 31, 2020