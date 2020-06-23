George Allen Rohr
SMITHTON - George Allen Rohr, 69, of Smithton, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020.
He was born October 5, 1950, in Sedalia, MO, a son of Paul Richard, Jr, and Olyve Margaret (LeBegue) Rohr. On March 7, 1971, in Purcell, OK, he married Lynda Kay Cotner, who survives of the home.
George honorably served in the United States Army and was a member of the Florence United Methodist Church. He worked for Waterloo for many years and also enjoyed working on his neighbor's farm. George liked to go hunting, fishing and golfing. He would also spend his time tinkering with things and remodeling his home.
Survivors include his wife of 49 years; four sons, Richard Allen Rohr (Kim) of Versailles, Michael Dale Rohr (partner, Misty) of Sedalia, Matthew Adam Rohr (Mandy) of Smithton, Ryan Joseph Rohr (partner, Courtney), of Sedalia; one daughter, Alisha DeAnn Huddleston (Brian) of Sedalia; 13 grandchildren; one great-grandchild, and one brother, Gerald Rohr of Mora.
In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by one sister, Catherine Augustine; two half-brothers, Charles and Richard Rohr; and daughter-in-law, Mindy Rohr.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Heckart Funeral Home in Sedalia.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the funeral home with burial to follow in the Florence United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be Richard Rohr, Michael Rohr, Matthew Rohr, Ryan Rohr, Chad Thomas and Brendan Bass. Honorary bearers will be Connie Smith, Barry Smith, Trent Snapp, Colby Snapp, Paul Bass and Brian Huddleston.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the family with checks being made to Lynda Rohr and may be left in the care of Heckart Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Heckart Funeral Home
903 S. Ohio Ave
Sedalia, MO 65301
(660) 826-1750
