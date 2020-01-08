AMARILLO, Texas - George Michael (Mike) Crafton 61, passed away Jan 3, 2020, at BSA Hospital in Amarillo, Texas, after a four-year battle with cancer.

He was born Dec. 25, 1958, in Kansas City, Mo, the son of George T. and Phebe (Brown) Crafton. He moved to Sedalia at a young age and attended Heber Hunt Grade School and Smith-Cotton High School.

On Aug. 28, 1976, he was united in marriage to Tammie Ruth Cook, in Sedalia, MO.

They moved to Texas and Mike was employed in the oil field business until his recent retirement.

He is survived by his wife, Tammie, of 43 years, his only son, Matthew and two grandchildren, Walter and Gentry of Stinnett, TX, his parents, George and Phebe Crafton, brother Joe (Pam) Crafton, sister Karen Crafton, all of Sedalia, MO. Several nieces and nephews, many other relatives and friends. He will be missed by all who knew him or worked with him.

Per Mike's wishes, no services are planned.