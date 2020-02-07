Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Wilson McReynolds. View Sign Service Information McMikle Funeral Home - Charleston 201 S. Center Street Charleston , MO 63834 (573)-683-3773 Send Flowers Obituary

March 5, 1930 – February 2, 2020

89 Years old

George was born and raised in Sedalia, MO, where he attended Smith-Cotton High School. He joined and served in the United States Navy from 1948 to 1952 during the Korean War as Airman 3rd Class.

On May 23, 1952, he married Christine Field of Sedalia and together had four children.

After the war he lived in Raytown, MO, working for the United States Post Office as a mail carrier which he loved. He later returned to Sedalia for a brief time before moving to The Lake of the Ozarks where he built North Shore Resort. Which consisted of seven A-frame cabins that he built himself with the help of his brother, nephews, wife, children and friends. He also worked for the Premier factory in Versailles, MO. He later bought and ran a very successful BBQ restaurant in Laurie, MO as well as owned and operated the Skelley Gas Station in Laurie, MO for a time.

He loved dancing and especially square dancing. If there was music, George was on the dance floor. As the years rolled by George continued into one business adventure after another, doing well at whatever he endeavored to do. He was a "Jack of all trades" and a "master of all."

He eventually returned to his beloved Sedalia. He loved manual labor and was never a man to sit still. After returning to Sedalia he did, among other things, contract work, building homes at the Whiteman Air Force Base in Knob Noster, MO with his oldest son, Mickey. George's motto was "do something, even if it's wrong."

He continued working until his late 70s when he finally slowed down a bit. He bought a piece of property at the Lake of the Ozarks where he settled in for his golden years. He would say his biggest decision of the day was, "do I have coffee inside? Or outside on the swing?" Then he would stick his hand outside and if it was wet, he stayed in, if not… he went to his swing.

George was a jovial man who loved life and people. He was grateful for every day he woke up. A man of simple means and desires. He loved to joke and tell stories. He was a Life Member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 2591 in Sedalia, Missouri. He was also a Life Member of The American Legion Post 0642 in Sedalia, Missouri. George was proud to be a Veteran. He was a good man and loved by all who knew him. He lived a long life… leaving this earth just 1 month prior to his 51st annual 39th birthday! He left this earth surround by those who loved him!

Survived by two daughters. Cheryl (Randy) Troutwine of Bertrand, MO and Celia (Gary) Reed of Gifford, Illinois seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter as well as his nephews.

Preceded in death by his parents, Cynthia Beryl McReynolds and Charles William McReynolds. Sons, Mickey McReynolds and Scott McReynolds. Four sisters, Mary McReynolds Betty Jones, Bonnie Hayworth and Annette Everett. Two brothers, William L. McReynolds and Buddy McReynolds. And several nephews and nieces.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at the chapel of the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Bloomfield, Missouri, Rev. Jerry Jones, officiating.

Interment will follow under the direction of the McMikle Funeral Home of Charleston.

