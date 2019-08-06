SEDALIA - Gerald Lee Jenkins, 78, of Sedalia, MO passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019, at Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center in Sedalia.

He was born on June 24, 1941, in Los Angeles, CA, the son of Oscar E. and Maurine S. (Noonan) Jenkins, who preceded him in death.

Gerald graduated from North Kansas City MO High School in 1959 and the University of Central Missouri in 1963 with a B.S. in education. He later earned a Master's Degree from Pittsburgh State University. He was an educator for thirty-five years, serving mostly as principal in several Missouri schools including Smithton and Knob Noster, where he retired from in 1998.

On February 16, 1967, in Excelsior Springs, MO, he was united in marriage to Peggy Joan Stephens, who survives of the home.

Additional survivors include a son, Bradford L. Jenkins of Olathe, KS; a sister, Pat Jenkins of Kansas City, MO; lifetime family friend, Diane Bonacci; and several cousins, nieces, nephews, and in-laws.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Wayne "Butch" Jenkins; his sister, Jacqueline "Jackie" Brownsberger; and his long-time friend, Joe Bonacci.

Gerald enjoyed traveling, reading, jogging, puzzles of all kinds, watching movies and sports, studying American and world history, and visiting with family and friends.

A private family memorial service and interment will be held. Gerald was of the Methodist faith.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are encouraged to the Susan O'Brien Fischer Cancer Center or Crossroads Hospice, in care of Rea Funeral Chapel.