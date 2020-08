Or Copy this URL to Share

MORA - Gerald Lee Rohr, 75, of Mora, died Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at his home in Mora. There will be a Celebration of Life gathering with family and friends to be announced at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Rea Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services in Sedalia.

