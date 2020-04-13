Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geraldine Lourene Carrico. View Sign Service Information Rea Funeral Chapel 1001 S. Limit Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-4732 Send Flowers Obituary

SEDALIA - Geraldine Lourene Carrico, 73, of Sedalia, MO, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Bothwell Regional Health Center.

She was born on Sept. 7, 1946, in Manila, MO, the daughter of Otha and Minnie (Nolte) Durrill, who preceded her in death.

On Sept. 10, 1966, in Ft. Sill Military Base, OK, she was united in marriage to Richard Carrico, who resides in Green Ridge, MO.

Gerri graduated from Green Ridge High School and then attended Sedalia School of Hair Design. She worked years on Cloud Farms in Green Ridge washing and collecting turkey eggs. Gerri was employed at Interstate Studio for 20 plus years and Missouri Pressed Metals in Sedalia for 30 years until she retired in January 2020. She loved fishing and gardening and was an avid Royals fan. One of her favorite pastimes were foreign subtitled movies, especially actor/singer Kim Hyun Joong. She enjoyed her many work friends and she loved her kids and even more her grandkids.

Survivors include two sons, Stephen Carrico (Ann) and Albert Carrico (Jessica), both of Sedalia; two daughters, Michelle Hilton (John) of Ionia, MO and LaDonna Bott (Mark) of Vienna, MO; one brother, Rev. Elvis Durrill of Sedalia; twelve grandchildren, Aaron, Ashley, Austin, Eli, Caitlin, Lindsey, Kylie, Iris, Tiffany, Jamie, Amber, and Ashley Dawn; and twelve great-grandchildren, Abigail, Christopher, Keagen, Conner, Brooklyn, Saige, Dawson, Hunter, Addilynn, Kinslee, Jackson, and Journey.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Otha J. Durrill, Milton Durrill, James Durrill, and Erney Durrill; and three sisters, Lucille Dunn, Vera June Spickert, and Shirley Ross.

A memorial service and burial at Antioch Cemetery will be announced at a later date.

Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Apr. 14, 2020

