SEDALIA - Geraldine "Gerry" M. Arnold, 97, of Sedalia, passed away on October 23, 2020, at Fair View Nursing home.

She was born Geraldine Marion Kelly on July 15, 1923, to John Kelly and Margaret Mulheron in Rock Elm, Wisconsin. She had two brothers George and John Dale "Bud" Kelly who preceded her in death. Gerry grew up in the upper peninsula of Michigan in the little town of Stephenson.

After graduating from high school, she enlisted in the Navy as a Registered Nurse to tend to those in the battlefield of WWII where she met her first husband Raymond Smith of Higginsville. They were married on February 17, 1944. They had two sons, Ray Jr. and Carl and they remained married until his death in Safford, AZ, on November 18, 1996.

Gerry relocated to Sedalia where she once lived and resided there until the time of her death. She was a devoted parishioner of St. Vincent de Paul Parish and attended Mass at the Sacred Heart Chapel. It was there she would meet Willis Arnold Jr. They were married October 10, 2002, and remained together until his death on March 29, 2010.

She spent her life entertaining by singing and playing guitar for numerous charitable events and especially entertaining for seniors in the nursing homes. Gerry accomplished this even though she was legally blind. She was the first female member of Voiture 333 40&8. She was always honored as the oldest living female veteran every Veterans Day parade. Gerry was a faithful member of the Daughters of Isabella, also a longtime supporter of the Knights of Columbus, and a member of the Blind Club of Missouri.

Geraldine Arnold is survived by her son Carl Smith (wife Joyce) of IL, only granddaughter Amy (fiancée David) and her only great-grandson Zachary Sinise of Indiana; loving family members Steve Bates (Joyce), and John Bates (wife Ashley), all of Sedalia. Gerry also leaves behind her loving friend and companion Susan Sanderson, who was such a kind and compassionate caregiver.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday, November 2, 2020, at the Sacred Heart Chapel of St. Vincent de Paul with Father David Veit officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery with full military honors by VFW 2591 and the U.S. Navy. Services by Voiture 333 of the 40&8 will begin at 9 a.m. Monday with visitation to follow until 10:30 a.m. at McLaughlin Funeral Chapel.

The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to all the people who have come and helped Gerry over the years. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that all donations be made to The Blind of Central Missouri, The Daughters of Isabella or Voiture 333 40&8, in care of McLaughlin Funeral Chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store