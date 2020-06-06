Or Copy this URL to Share

COLUMBIA - Gladys Mae Washington, 100, of Marshall, formerly of Sedalia, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at University Hospital in Columbia. Funeral service will be at noon Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Burns Chapel Freewill Baptist Church in Sedalia. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements under the direction of Rea Funeral Chapel in Sedalia.

