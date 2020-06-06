Gladys Mae Washington
COLUMBIA - Gladys Mae Washington, 100, of Marshall, formerly of Sedalia, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at University Hospital in Columbia. Funeral service will be at noon Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Burns Chapel Freewill Baptist Church in Sedalia. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements under the direction of Rea Funeral Chapel in Sedalia.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Burns Chapel Freewill Baptist Church in Sedalia
JUN
9
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Burns Chapel Freewill Baptist Church in Sedalia
Funeral services provided by
Rea Funeral Chapel
1001 S. Limit Ave
Sedalia, MO 65301
(660) 826-4732
